Francis (Frank) Gooch Acquires 15,000 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Francis (Frank) Gooch bought 15,000 shares of Pengana International Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,630.00 ($13,307.14).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

