Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,787 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $136,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $153.24. 26,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.