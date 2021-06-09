Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.18%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

