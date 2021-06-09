Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 876.60 ($11.45). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 863.80 ($11.29), with a volume of 1,511,142 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,697.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

