Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $236.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

