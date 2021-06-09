Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 195,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,443,269. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55.

