Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 1,188,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,908,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

