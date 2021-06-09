FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $60.88

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.88, but opened at $59.42. FRP shares last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FRP by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FRP by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

