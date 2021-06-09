Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $44,797,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $357.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $27,096,803. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

