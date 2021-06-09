Full18 Capital LLC Boosts Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up about 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

