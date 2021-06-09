Full18 Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

NYSE GS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.77. 127,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

