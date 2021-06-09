Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 4,265.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,391. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

