FunFair (FUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

