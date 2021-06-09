Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.38 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 220.82%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

