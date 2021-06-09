FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

NYSE COO opened at $372.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 268.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

