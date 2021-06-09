FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

