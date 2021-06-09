FY2024 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.31 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

