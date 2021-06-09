G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $485.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $443.50 million to $510.90 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $297.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

GIII stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

