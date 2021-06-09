G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

