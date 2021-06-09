Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31. Garmin has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

