Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.69

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 19665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock valued at $31,047,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.