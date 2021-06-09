Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.74. 4,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,035,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

