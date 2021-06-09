Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 21st

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

