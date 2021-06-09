Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $182.51

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.51 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.41), with a volume of 261,641 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.