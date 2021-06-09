Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.83

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 14530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Cormark lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.83 million. Analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920. Also, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $269,761.

Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

