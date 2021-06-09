Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.31. Gerdau shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 16,579 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

