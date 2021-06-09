German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 416,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. 486,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The stock has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

