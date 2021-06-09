German American Bancorp Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

