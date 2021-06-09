GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GigCapital2 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
GIX opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. GigCapital2 has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.
GigCapital2 Company Profile
GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
