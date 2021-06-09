GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GigCapital2 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

GIX opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. GigCapital2 has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GigCapital2 by 33,956.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

