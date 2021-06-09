Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.58

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.