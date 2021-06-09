Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

GLBE stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

