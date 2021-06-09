Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $41.62 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.