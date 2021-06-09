Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Global Payments has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.
Shares of GPN opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.27. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
