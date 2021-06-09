Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Global Payments has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.27. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

