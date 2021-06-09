Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
GPH traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.73). 9,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,219. The stock has a market cap of £83.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.32.
Global Ports Company Profile
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.