Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.86

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 36252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

