Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,117,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.