Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $28.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

