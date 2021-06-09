Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 369,602 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

