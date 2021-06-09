Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,518.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $890,267. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

