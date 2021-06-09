Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $437,360.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $437,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,141,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,299,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $312,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

GTE opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

