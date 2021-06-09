Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Decreased by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

