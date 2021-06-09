Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €23.58 ($27.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.36. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

