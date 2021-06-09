Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Spok worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spok by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of Spok stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.