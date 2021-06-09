Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.85 Million in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.83% of TFF Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $156,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 2,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,417. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.