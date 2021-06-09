Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 7,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,456. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

