Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $17,542,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,723. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. Equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

