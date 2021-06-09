Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 35,000 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Gavea Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 173,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yandex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after purchasing an additional 405,843 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34. Yandex has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

