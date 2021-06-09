Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 1.64% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FGNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

FGNA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 2,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Kyle Cerminara bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $59,921.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,392 shares of company stock valued at $329,242.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

