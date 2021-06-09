Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.