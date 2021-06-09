Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

